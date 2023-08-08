Kajaria launches latest Desh ki Mitti campaign with actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh

Kajaria, today launched its latest Desh Ki Mitti campaign, celebrating 35 years of excellence, featuring Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh as brand ambassadors.

The 360-degree pan-India campaign’s core message, “Hum Alag Hain, Par Ek Hi Mitti Ke Hai,” portrays the unity that binds us as a nation, transcending our diverse backgrounds. Kajaria aims to highlight this unifying spirit while emphasising its commitment to providing top-tier quality products that stand the test of time.

Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the campaign’s ad film with Kumar and Singh captures the essence of Kajaria’s numero uno stature in the industry. Its strategic objective is to reach deeper into Tier 2 and 3 cities, and to cater to the southern markets. Moreover, the television commercial will be released in regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Rishi Kajaria, joint managing director, Kajaria Ceramics, commented, “We are delighted to have two of the biggest names in Bollywood, Akshay and Ranveer, for our new campaign. At Kajaria, our journey has been guided by a deep-rooted commitment to unity and pride for our nation. Both personify the values we stand for – excellence, integrity, and a deep love for the nation. With this campaign, we aim to inspire a sense of pride and togetherness in our customers, reaching every nook and corner of the country.”

Shot over a span of five days in Mumbai and Jaisalmer, the heart of the campaign unfolds through the tale of two Special Forces officers, played by the actors. Despite their contrasting personalities, they are bound by their love for “Desh Ki Mitti.” The film showcases their competitive sides during workout at a gym, engage in dance-offs, or a game of tug of war. However when faced with a rescue mission, they unite, leaving everything else behind.

“As Kajaria enters its 35th year, this collaboration marks a new chapter for the company, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to providing top-quality products with latest trends and technology with a diverse portfolio. We are proud Indians, and even more proud of being an Indian company. The Desh Ki Mitti campaign fits beautifully with our ideology and commitment of creating the best for our nation”, Chetan Kajaria, joint managing director at Kajaria Ceramics, further added.

Additionally, to ensure maximum visibility and engagement, the TVC campaign will be extended across various platforms, enabling wider reach to audiences nationwide.

