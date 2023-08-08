Kajaria launches Desh Ki Mitti campaign with actor Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh

Kajaria launched its Desh Ki Mitti campaign featuring Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh as brand ambassadors.

The 360-degree pan-India campaign’s message, ‘Hum Alag Hain, Par Ek Hi Mitti Ke Hai’ portrays the unity that binds us as a nation, transcending diverse backgrounds. Kajaria aims to highlight the unifying spirit while emphasising its commitment to providing top-tier quality products that stand the test of time.

“At Kajaria, our journey has been guided by a deep-rooted commitment to unity and pride for our nation. Both personify the values we stand for – excellence, integrity, and a deep love for the nation. With this campaign, we aim to inspire a sense of pride and togetherness in our customers, reaching every nook and corner of the country,” Rishi Kajaria, joint managing director, Kajaria Ceramics, said.

Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the campaign’s ad film with Akshay and Ranveer captures the essence of Kajaria’s numero uno stature in the industry. Its strategic objective is to reach deeper into tier 2 and 3 cities, and to cater to the southern markets. The TVC will be released in regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

“I have been associated with Kajaria tiles for more than 6 years. Working in the ad for Kajaria Tiles has been an incredible experience. The film’s message of unity and pride resonated deeply with me, and it was an honour to be a part of this inspiring project,” actor Akshay Kumar said.

Shot over a span of 5 days in Mumbai and Jaisalmer, the campaign unfolds through the tale of two Special Forces officers, played by Akshay and Ranveer. Despite their contrasting personalities, they are bound by their love for ‘Desh Ki Mitti’. The film showcases their competitive sides during workout at a gym, engage in dance-offs, or a game of tug of war. However when faced with a rescue mission, they unite, leaving everything else behind.

The TVC campaign will be extended across various platforms, enabling wider reach to audiences nationwide.

