Just Herbs ropes in actress Athiya Shetty as brand ambassador

Shetty will now be seen endorsing Just Herbs’ products across platforms including digital, print and at points-of-sales

Written by BrandWagon Online
Shetty will also endorse the products that brand is slated to launch this year
Ayurvedic beauty brand Just Herbs has roped in actress Athiya Shetty as the face for their natural makeup line.

As per the company, Shetty will now be seen endorsing Just Herbs’ products such as their ghee-based lipsticks, lip glosses, foundations and several other makeup products that the brand is slated to launch this year across platforms including digital, print and at points-of-sales.

Talking about the collaboration, Arush Chopra, CEO and co-founder, Just Herbs, said, “Athiya is a mix of traditional elegance with a modern aesthetic which fits perfectly with our philosophy of re-imagining traditional Ayurvedic formulas in modern day beauty formats.”

Additionally, the actress will dominate the brands’ online presence on their website and e-commerce platforms including Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra among others.

“I am happy to be a part of this association to advocate for our rich Ayurvedic rituals and how it can combine with new age beauty products for long-lasting solutions,” Athiya Shetty added.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 15:27 IST

