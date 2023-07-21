Junglee Poker ropes in Abhay Deol as brand ambassador

Junglee Games India has appointed actor Abhay Deol as the brand ambassador of its newly introduced poker brand Junglee Poker. The company also launched the brand’s first digital campaign, ‘Everyone’s Game.’ Abhay Deol’s association with the brand will help the company make Junglee Poker a household name.

“Our idea is to showcase how Junglee Poker, a game of skill and strategy, provides a unique and healthy gaming experience to everyone. Abhay Deol is known for his diverse roles and has a charismatic persona and the ability to connect with diverse sets of audiences. He is the perfect choice to represent Junglee Poker,” Bharat Bhatia, chief marketing officer, Junglee Games, said.

The digital campaign shows how poker is enjoyed by people from all walks of life and aims to promote inclusivity, use of skill, and healthy entertainment. The films are set in three different scenarios featuring the brand ambassador, Abhay Deol, with narratives showing his excitement about Junglee Poker’s features and winning big on the platform. The campaign highlights how poker is a game of skill that requires one to use a strategy to win.

“Junglee Poker represents passion for the game and commitment to excellence. These are the core values that I resonate with as well. I’m excited to encourage people from all walks of life to join this poker revolution and enjoy this amazing online game of skill,” actor Abhay Deol, said.

Junglee Poker has been rebranded from Poker India with the aim to reinforce the trustworthiness and integrity of Junglee Games.

