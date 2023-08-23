JSW Paints rolls out new Pixa campaign with Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khuranna

JSW Paints, part of the JSW Group has launched a new campaign to announce the return of its iconic character Sawalia portrayed by Alia Bhatt to empower Indian consumers with the right information while making their paint choices. The film educates customers about the benefits of their product, PIXA which offers maximum coverage. Moreover, the new campaign has been launched across key TV channels, digital and other platforms.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, AS Sundaresan, CEO of JSW Paints said, “Transparency, consumer enlightenment, and innovation have consistently driven our brand campaigns at JSW Paints. In this latest endeavour, the spirited Sawalia, embodied by Alia Bhatt, plays a pivotal role in encouraging consumers to ask the right questions, find the right answers and get maximum benefit from their informed choice.”

The product proposition is showcased through innovative elements coming live in a cinematic narrative conceptualised by TBWA/India, featuring brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khuranna.

“Given the low involvement in the category, consumers are still stuck in their expectations at the decades old level from their paint while the latest feature of JSW Paints has raised the delivery on coverage substantially,” Govind Pandey, CEO of TBWA/India added.

