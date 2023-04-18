JSW Paints newly launched campaign encourages consumers to make informed choice

JSW Paints, a part of the US $22 billion JSW Group, has launched a new product campaign for its range of Halo Wall Finishes.

As per the company, JSW Paints encourages consumers to make an informed choice. In this campaign, Sawalia questions consumers to find out if they are getting all the benefits they can get in their best paint.

Additionally, the product is water-based and low VOC making it completely non-toxic and family-friendly.

The campaign that features actors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana is conceptualized by TBWA.

The TVC will be promoted digitally during the IPL 2023 season and on the television channels.

Sundaresan A.S, joint MD and CEO, JSW Paints said, “Our aim is to help consumers make an informed choice. The insight behind this campaign is that often consumers blindly go ahead with what is being offered, without knowing what they get. Sawalia, an agent provocateur, continues to nudge consumers to ask the right questions and make the right choice! The campaign aims to assure its audience that it is indeed possible for a single paint brand to have it all. However, the only way to find out the benefits is by taking the initiative to ask”.

“Consumers in this category tend to be “sleep buyers” and make purchases based on perception or repeating past usage. The JSW Paints Halo Campaign is a way to awaken the Indian consumers and get them to demand more from their paint by asking questions,” Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA India said.

