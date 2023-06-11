scorecardresearch
JSW One Homes unveils its first digital campaign #HomeToDreamHomes

The campaign’s central idea is that “certain dreams hold a special place in our hearts, and a dream home is one of them.”

Written by BrandWagon Online
The digital film adopts a child's perspective to portray the journey of constructing a dream home
JSW One Homes has launched its digital brand campaign, #HomeToDreamHomes, aimed at highlighting the significance of a trusted partner throughout the home construction process.

As per the company, the digital film adopts a child’s perspective to portray the journey of constructing a dream home. It underscores the notion that children’s dreams are untainted by practicality, serving as a pure reflection of their unwavering belief without compromise.

Talking about the campaign, Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO, JSW One Platforms, stated, “At JSW One Homes, we work with our customers and their families to build their dream homes. Our tech helps us and our network of contractors, architects and suppliers to simplify the construction process for our customers. Our new campaign highlights the joy and ease of building a home with JSW One Homes.”

The campaign’s central idea is that “certain dreams hold a special place in our hearts, and a dream home is one of them.” It recognises that the dream of owning a home often takes root during childhood and evolves over time.

The digital ad film has been launched on social platforms across Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Salem markets through the digital channels.

First published on: 11-06-2023 at 17:47 IST

