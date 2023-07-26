Joyalukkas appoints Havas Media Network India as media AOR

Havas Media Network India has been appointed as the media AOR of the jewellery chain, Joyalukkas. The collaboration marks Havas Media Network India taking charge of driving the media duties for Joyalukkas across all offline channels, encompassing TV, print, radio, cinema, and OOH. The account will be led by Saurabh Jain, president – south, Havas Media India, from the agency’s Bengaluru office. The win came on the heels of a multi-agency pitch.

“Joyalukkas has been committed to delivering jewellery and experiences to our customers. With Havas Media Network India’s track record and strategic insights, we are confident in their ability to amplify our brand presence and ensure that our message reaches our customers,” Joy Alukkas, CMD, Joyalukkas Group, said.

With a journey since its establishment in 1956, the brand has flourished with a vast chain of over 160 showrooms in 11 countries worldwide. Offering a collection of creations in gold, diamonds, platinum, gemstones, and silver, Joyalukkas caters to a diverse customer base, with a range of price options.

“Our team is fully committed to curating meaningful impact that resonate with their target audience and further strengthen Joyalukkas’ position as a jewellery brand in India and beyond,” Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said.

As Joyalukkas looks to solidify its brand awareness and expand its offerings throughout the country, Havas Media Network India emerged as the partner to spearhead their media strategy. The agency’s expertise in the industry and its comprehensive understanding of the Indian market align with Joyalukkas’ vision for growth and brand dominance.

