Josh and Tata AIG join hands to educate youth on the importance of car insurance

Josh on Thursday announced a collaboration with Tata AIG, one of India’s insurance providers, to launch the #TrustedNaamFantasticKaam campaign, which aims to promote financial literacy among young adults. The campaign focuses on raising awareness of car insurance.
Josh and Tata AIG launched a campaign that addressed this issue while highlighting the ease with which one can avail car insurance policies from Tata AIG.
The #TrustedNaamFantasticKaam campaign was launched in seven different local languages, such as Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, among others, to connect with youth across India.
The #TrustedNaamFantasticKaam campaign was conceptualized in the form of a hashtag challenge. The campaign was launched in two different formats. The first format consisted of a skit-based challenge which was led by 22 of Josh’s top creators such as Noorin Sha, Vinay Kanth, and Sabby Khan.
The second format comprised a hook step-based hashtag challenge in which users performed the hook step to the tune of a customized soundboard that highlighted users can avail car insurance and claim settlements with Tata AIG.
Commenting on the campaign, Sunil Kumar Mohapatra, chief revenue officer, VerSe Innovation said, “By combining entertainment and education, #TrustedNaamFantasticKaam campaign created a brand experience for our users while also promoting an important message.”