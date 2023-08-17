Jos Alukkas launches ‘One India One Emotion’ commercial

Jos Alukkas launches its television commercial featuring the South Indian actors Keerthy Suresh and Anarkali Marikar. The film is directed by V.A. Shri Kumar.

The advertisement shows the joyous emotion of Indian weddings, where rituals and events may be so different but the spirit of celebration is the same, ‘One India One Emotion’.

The premise of the advertisement revolves around the endearing concept of two best friends embarking on their matrimonial journey together on the same day. How they share the joyous occasion of their simultaneous weddings and appreciate each other forms the crux of the film.

“This is a journey into the diversity and cultural richness of India. Despite varying customs and ornaments, the Indian sentiment towards marriage remains constant. The emotional cornerstone of familial bonds is what defines our nation,” Jos Alukka, chairman, Jos Alukkas.

Also Read Cadbury Celebrations launches #BrothersWhoCare campaign for Raksha Bandhan

Jos Alukkas’ wedding collection, Shubha Mangalyam adds to the commercial’s allure. Madhu Neelakandan is the cinematographer for the commercial, following his work on Mohanlal’s movie ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’. The music for the commercial is composed by Vishnu Vijay, known for his successful compositions in movies like ‘Guppy’, ‘Thallumala’, and ‘Sulaikha Manzil’.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook