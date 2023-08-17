scorecardresearch
Jos Alukkas launches ‘One India One Emotion’ commercial

The advertisement shows the joyous emotion of Indian weddings, where rituals and events may be so different but the spirit of celebration is the same, ‘One India One Emotion’

Written by BrandWagon Online
The film is directed by V.A. Shri Kumar
Jos Alukkas launches its television commercial featuring the South Indian actors Keerthy Suresh and Anarkali Marikar. The film is directed by V.A. Shri Kumar.

The advertisement shows the joyous emotion of Indian weddings, where rituals and events may be so different but the spirit of celebration is the same, ‘One India One Emotion’.

The premise of the advertisement revolves around the endearing concept of two best friends embarking on their matrimonial journey together on the same day. How they share the joyous occasion of their simultaneous weddings and appreciate each other forms the crux of the film.

“This is a journey into the diversity and cultural richness of India. Despite varying customs and ornaments, the Indian sentiment towards marriage remains constant. The emotional cornerstone of familial bonds is what defines our nation,” Jos Alukka, chairman, Jos Alukkas.

Jos Alukkas’ wedding collection, Shubha Mangalyam adds to the commercial’s allure. Madhu Neelakandan is the cinematographer for the commercial, following his work on Mohanlal’s movie ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’. The music for the commercial is composed by Vishnu Vijay, known for his successful compositions in movies like ‘Guppy’, ‘Thallumala’, and ‘Sulaikha Manzil’.

First published on: 17-08-2023 at 19:30 IST

