Jos Alukkas collaborates with R. Madhavan; launches campaign on ‘Courage’

The jewellery group has inked an agreement with star actor R. Madhavan as its pan-India brand ambassador

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company sees expansion as the right decision
Jos Alukkas announced its campaign based on ‘courage’.

As part of the new campaign, the jewellery group has inked an agreement with star actor R. Madhavan as its pan-India brand ambassador. A TV advertisement, starring R. Madhavan and south-Indian actor Keerthy Suresh was shot as part of the campaign. The TVC will be telecast in multiple languages.

“Jos Alukkas is at the juncture of a major Pan-India expansion. We believe in values and hence we had a match in R Madhavan when the initial thought for a pan-Indian brand ambassador came to our mind,” said John Alukka, managing director, Jos Alukkas.

As per a spokesperson of the company, despite the increase in gold rates, consumers continue to choose gold as their preferred investment. The company sees expansion as the right decision.

The campaign put together by Jos Alukkas and its advertising team, PUSH 360, focus on the importance of trust in relationships in building confidence and courage.

22-04-2023

