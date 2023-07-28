Johnson’s Baby rolls out ‘Promise, pehle pal se’ marketing campaign

Johnson’s Baby celebrates parenthood with its latest campaign, ‘Promise, pehle pal se’. The brand’s latest marketing campaign, ‘Promise, Pehle Pal Se’ captures its commitment ‘Designed with Only (Sirf aur Sirf) “Baby Safe Ingredients’ to help protect baby’s delicate skin from day 1.

Through a advertising film, viewers are immersed in the world of new parents as they joyfully engage with their baby, committing to introduce and surround the baby to only the good things in the world. The film showcases a mum and dad’s small yet thoughtworthy decisions they take everyday to deliver on their promise of providing their baby with nothing but goodness and helping protect the baby’ skin.

Speaking on the campaign launch,Manoj Gadgil, business unit head and VP- marketing – Kenvue said, “Ahead of the campaign, Johnson’s Baby reached out to over 15000 mums from every part of India, different cultures and backgrounds to understand their promise to their little ones. There was one resounding promise which went beyond boundaries and cultures, a promise to protect their baby. Based on this common purpose, Johnson’s Baby strongly commits to mums to help fulfill their precious promise to their babies.”

“Over the years, Johnson’s® Baby as a partner to parents has consistently worked towards delivering the best for babies. As a brand with products that first touch a baby’s skin, we understand our responsibility. We remain focussed on creating products designed with only ‘Baby-safe’ ingredients to exceed safety standards to deliver our promise to every parent, he added.

The campaign conceptualised by DDB Mudra, went live on July 25 across television channels, digital platforms, and social media networks.

“The birth of a child brings out the optimism in every parent to create a world full of positivity for their little one, where only good things exist. This observation, delivered through the emotional hook of the mother’s promise on day 1, helped us talk about Johnson’s role in helping her keep that promise, Godwin D’Mello, executive creative director, DDB Mudra Group stated.

