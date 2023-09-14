Johnson’s Baby launches new packaging across product range around ‘Only Baby Safe’ ingredients

Johnson’s Baby has launched a digital film that captures mothers’ insights on the need for baby safe ingredients while showcasing the brand’s commitment to providing them with a superior experience with Johnson’s latest packaging and AR innovation.

To drive awareness and connect with consumers, the brand is creating on-ground experiences to bring alive the AR technology across 25000 retail outlets across India . The brand also plans interactive meets with influencers and mommy communities to share with them the new technology which will help their followers to choose the safest baby products for their babies confidently.

Commenting on the brand’s latest efforts, Manoj Gadgil, business unit head and VP Marketing – Kenvue said, “Our new initiative is rooted in deep consumer insights which indicate that that every mom wants to do their best and use only the safest products, however we realise that very few mums understand which ingredients go inside products and are safe for babies. At Johnson’s Baby, it is important to us that parents feel confident on what they choose to use on their babies’ skin. We believe that it is only possible when they have complete transparency and information. As pioneers in baby skincare, Johnson’s Baby has always designed products to protect a baby’s delicate skin. To further strengthen trust amongst parents and to help deliver their biggest promise to their baby, we have reimagined our packaging and paired it with an innovative AR technology. This offers complete transparency to parents bringing alive the purposeful ingredients that we use and the science behind their usage.”

As a global-first for the company, Johnson’s Baby has launched an augmented reality (AR) innovation to enable mums to know and discover more about its baby safe ingredients. Mums can simply visit a key retail outlet across cities to experience the real-time interactive experience using AR and see what’s inside a Johnson’s® Baby product, its ingredients and their role. With this launch, India becomes the first market globally to experience AR innovation across certain key Johnson’s Baby products, which will be gradually scaled to global markets.

Last month, Johnson’s Baby launched its latest marketing campaign, ‘Promise, Pehle Pal Se’ which captured the brand’s commitment to help protect baby’s delicate skin from day one with products ‘Designed with Only (Sirf aur Sirf) “Baby Safe Ingredients”.

