Johnson Controls Hitachi appoints Sanjay Sudhakaran as managing director

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (JCH) India Limited has announced the appointment of Sanjay Sudhakaran as new managing director, India and South Asia region. The appointment is effective July 1, 2023.

Prior to this, Sudhakaran has worked as the managing director and CEO of Schneider Electric Infrastructure India.

Sudhakaran will succeed Gurmeet Singh, who has stepped down as chairman and managing director on June 30, 2023. As per the company, Singh will remain as senior advisor to JCH – India until September 30, 2023. Additionally, Sudhakaran and Singh will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.

Talking about the appointment, Sanjay Sudhakaran, managing director, JCH India, said, “I will drive profitable growth, with a focus on gaining market share, improving profitability, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Sudhakaran began his career with Carrier Corporation in 1993 and was the regional director for ASEAN and India when he left in 2011. He has also served as the country head and managing director of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. He has previously worked for United Technologies as managing director, buildings and industrial solutions and for Otis Elevator as senior director, Asia Pacific, mergers and acquisitions, sales and marketing before joining Schneider Electric in 2019.

