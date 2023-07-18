JK Super Cement launches #KaamSeNumber1 campaign

JK Cement announced the launch of its campaign, ‘Naam se toh kaee Kaam se Ek hi No.1’. The #KaamSeNumber1 campaign aims to redefine the concept of being number one in the cement industry.

JK Cement released four ad commercials that depict different scenarios in a multi-brand cement store, showcasing the challenges and demands of customers and offering innovative solutions and a different perception. The conversations among customers, dealers, and engineers within the setting of a building material retail store serve as the backdrop for this strategic storytelling approach. Furthermore, the campaign takes the opportunity to showcase the brand’s differentiating factor from other brands in India.

“Our goal with this campaign was to emphasize the superior quality of our products and showcase the trusted legacy of our brand. With 50 years of extensive and illustrious experience in the cement industry, we have built a strong foundation based on integrity, dedication, and continuous improvement in our products and processes. Every batch of JK Super Cement undergoes more than 200 BIS approved (Bureau of Indian Standards) quality tests, ensuring its excellence from raw materials to packaging, before it reaches the hands of the end consumer,” Pushp Raj Singh, group president- marketing, JK Cement said.

The JK Super Cement #KaamSeNumber1 campaign encompasses a comprehensive communication and marketing strategy, spanning digital, television, print, and social media platforms. By incorporating the theme of ‘Naam se toh kaee, Kaam se Ek hi No. 1’, the campaign effectively communicates the brand’s trustworthiness, quality, customer service, and product-level technological innovation and attributes. The campaign was conceptualised by Social Cloud Ventures.

“Our main challenge was to create a memorable, seamless campaign across various platforms and formats. We integrated this campaign by highlighting key reasons to believe, a hook, brand narrative, and unique selling points for each product, all within a concise 20-second timeframe. The result is a campaign with four films that address friction points and delivers impactful moments of truth,” Nipun Arora, founder, Social Cloud Ventures (AoR), said.

