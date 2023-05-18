JK Lakshmi Cement launches campaign ‘Adoption’

JK Lakshmi Cement has launched their new brand film “Adoption”, keeping their tagline India Ab Soch Karo Buland intact. As per the company, the intention is to bring a difference to the world for the better.

Commenting on the DVC, Aseem Saxena, general manager- marketing service of JK Lakshmi Cement said, “The DVC is all about a buland soch, it not only portrays a story of adopting a mother but also highlights the truth that not all relationships are built by blood; warmth of love and an attitude to make the world a better place to live in can build a bond too.”

The brand film is conceptualised by JK Lakshmi Cement and BC Web Wise.

Additionally, the film puts out the concept of adoption through a unique story. The brand strongly believes that vital steps make a big difference, and that vital steps of making a big difference begins at your home, with your buland soch.

In the film, a young couple are seen preparing to welcome home a new member of their family, gradually revealing to adopt an elderly woman from an old age home as their mother.

Speaking about the DVC, Gaurang Menon, cheif creative offier of BC Web Wise says, “Buland Soch is a powerful brand message and we wanted to make it come alive through this film. The film conceptualised is the result of a wonderful co-creation between team JKLC and team BC Web Wise. It’s a story that is far from the ordinary or the mundane.”

