JioMart unveils new brand campaign, Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa

JioMart has marked its foray into the competitive e-commerce market with its new brand campaign, Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa. As per the company, the campaign, released during the ongoing IPL season, aims to position the brand as India’s home-grown challenger to the big international names.

The campaign has been created by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. It is based on the insight that shopping in India is more than just shopping, it’s a relationship between a shopkeeper and a customer. The campaign launches with a series of 4 films, each bringing alive a different aspect of the relationship and connecting it with a feature of the JioMart app. It rolls out across TV, digital and print.

Speaking on the campaign, Kartik Smetacek, Jt NCD, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi had this to add, “It’s amazing how breakthrough strategy can reframe a category’s codes. The films infuse warmth and emotion into the world of e-com, which is usually thought of as cold and transactional. It’s exciting to partner with JioMart as they carve out a powerful, differentiated identity within the category.”

