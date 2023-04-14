JioCinema to make digital streaming omnipresent with TATA IPL Fan Parks

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, invites fans to TATA IPL Fan Parks across more than 35 cities and towns across 13 states.

According to the company, the access to the TATA IPL Fan Parks will be free and fans can enjoy the games live-streamed via the JioCinema app on LED screens. The Fan Parks will have offerings for people of all groups including Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone.

Furthermore, the company aims to invite viewers to TATA IPL Fan Parks in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, and Rohtak on April 15 for the live-streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match followed by Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings.

Additionally, fans from Nashik, Ajmer, and Kochi will experience the double-header on April 16 as Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders first and Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in the second match.

It is reported by the company that TATA IPL Fan Park gates will open from 1:30 PM onwards. The Fan Park will be placed in Ramleela Ground of Ghaziabad, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Nashik’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium, among others.

“Even as fans and viewers continue to get a world-class sports viewing experience at their convenience, we want our offerings to be ubiquitous across the country, whether it be from the comfort of home or outdoors with friends and family. Our record TATA IPL viewership on JioCinema since the opening game is a testament to shifting consumer preference for digital when viewing live sports and we are now taking it to the next level by bringing in the community viewing dimension,” said a Viacom18 spokesperson.

JioCinema also introduced Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan last week, a contest that gives fans a chance to win one car every match enhancing their experience while watching the TATA IPL.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook