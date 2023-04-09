JioCinema introduces new IPL contest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL has announced a new contest, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, that gives fans a chance to win one car every match. As per the company, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan aims to enhance the viewer’s experience while watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema vis-à-vis watching the league on legacy platforms. According to the company, the content, which was introduced on April 8, recorded over 1.5 crore plays on the first two matches between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

The Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan offers viewers prizes like smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth neckband, and wireless earphones, among others throughout the match. Viewers need to hold the phone in portrait mode. A chat box will open at the bottom of the screen where the question appears before every over along with four options. Viewers who give the most correct answers during the match, stand a chance to win the car.

The introduction of another fan-centric feature on the platform comes on the back of JioCinema’s record-breaking opening weekend that clocked over 147 crore video views, recording the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital. It is believed that the number of video viewers for the first weekend alone on JioCinema eclipsed what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital. This was also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Actor Alia Bhatt was unveiled as the face of the TVC campaign introducing the Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. She is also engaging with the viewers on JioCinema explaining how to play the contest and win exciting prizes.

“By offering interactive and immersive features on JioCinema, we are creating an unprecedented level of engagement and personalization with fans and becoming their preferred platform to watch TATA IPL,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Our focus is to elevate the fan’s viewing experience throughout the season, and Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan is one among a plethora of reasons that Alia is helping us amplify.”

