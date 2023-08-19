Jio offers Netflix subscription on two prepaid plans

In a move to attract premium users, Reliance Jio on Friday announced a first-of-its-kind deal with Netflix to offer the OTT platform’s subscription bundled with two of its prepaid plans.

Till now, telcos including Jio were only offering Netflix subscription with their select postpaid and home broadband plans. From now onwards, Netflix mobile subscription worth Rs 149 per month is included in Jio’s Rs 1,099 plan that offers 2 GB data daily, while the Rs 1,499 rupees plan with 3G daily data, will offer Netflix Basic subscription worth Rs 199. The validity of both the plans is 84 days.

“The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength and together we are creating use cases for rest of the world to follow,” said Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms, parent company of Reliance Jio.

For Netflix, the partnership with Jio will offer an opportunity to increase its subscriber base in the country, especially at a time when the company has ended password sharing for its accounts.

Tony Zameczkowski, vice president of APAC partnerships for Netflix, said, “Our collection of must watch stories is growing and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world”.

Also Read How India’s programmatic landscape is evolving for a new age

“Over the years, we have launched a variety of successful local shows, documentaries and films which have been loved by audiences across India,” Zameczkowski added. For Netflix too, the

Currently, Jio has over 400 million prepaid customers on its network.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook