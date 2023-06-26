scorecardresearch
Jio-BP assigns digital marketing mandate to Saatchi and Saatchi Propogate

Jio-bp aims to engage more customers, reach a wider audience, and provide personalised experiences

Written by BrandWagon Online
Saatchi and Saatchi Propogate will oversee Jio-bp's social media and content strategy
Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, has assigned its digital marketing mandate to Saatchi and Saatchi Propagate.

Saatchi and Saatchi Propagate will partner in helping Jio-bp grow its digital footprint and improve social media engagement as it sets out on its digital journey to build a strong online presence across a variety of channels. Additionally, SSP will oversee Jio-bp’s social media and content strategy.

“Jio-bp is working on reimagining mobility in the country and we are thrilled to partner with them on this transformative journey. Together, we seek to build a seamless digital experience that resonates with customers, propels the growth of Jio-bp, and paves the path for a new era of mobility solutions in India,” Prachi Bali, executive vice president and business head, Saatchi and Saatchi Propagate, said.

Jio-bp aims to engage more customers, reach a wider audience, and provide personalised experiences. Saatchi and Saatchi Propagate bring its expertise in crafting innovative digital campaigns and understanding of the Indian market, which will help make an impact in the digital space.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 13:05 IST

