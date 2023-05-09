scorecardresearch
Jindal Stainless and Social Panga release a Mother’s Day film

The film narrates the importance of a mother and how she teaches us everything but doesn’t teach us how to live without her

Jindal Stainless with Social Panga has launched a digital campaign for International Mother’s Day.

Speaking on the campaign Sonal Singh, head of corporate communications, Jindal Stainless, said, “Though the campaign storyline connects a mother’s unconditional love to home-cooked food, the connection between a mother and child is far more universal and deeper.”

“Our aim was to encapsulate that feeling with the selfless love of our mothers, so the audience can find their own story within this movie. As a corporate brand, Jindal Stainless itself has thousands of employees living outside their homes, and thus, the movie brings the point home in the sense of the employees finding the advertising efforts of their employer, relatable,” said Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga.

The digital film features a young professional living away from home and the ‘struggle’ he faces. The campaign further takes displays one moment when the protagonist gets caught in a lie and the mother instantly understands the child’s agony and surprises him by coming with home-cooked food at his doorstep.

First published on: 09-05-2023 at 11:08 IST

Stock Market