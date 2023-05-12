Jeevansathi.com ropes in actress Nimrat Khaira to launch campaign #SwagNaalSwagat

Jeevansathi.com has roped in Punjabi actress and singer Nimrat Khaira for its regional marketing campaign #SwagNaalSwagat.

Himani Bahuguna, EVP and head of marketing, Jeevansathi.com, said, “The #SwagNaalSwagat campaign is unique because no other platform has ever attempted it at this scale. With this campaign, we aim to delight our Punjabi audience by elevating the splendor of their weddings in a way they would not have ever imagined. Having a celebrity like Nimrat inviting their wedding guests would be an experience of a lifetime, and we are very excited about it.”

According to the company, using generative AI, this marketing campaign will enable soon-to-wed couples to receive personalized video invites featuring Nimrat Khaira. With this campaign, the brand aims to utilize the power of a regional celebrity at an unprecedented scale, through the use of technology.

Nimrat Khaira commented, “I am looking forward to be a part of the #SwagNaalSwagat campaign. I applaud Jeevansathi.com for conceptualising something so fresh and making innovative use of technology. It is a privilege to know that with these personalized video invites, I will be able to add that special element of excitement and grandeur in true Punjabi style.”

Additionally, couples can register on the microsite designed specifically for this campaign and upload their wedding guest list. Post registering, the couple will receive personalized videos for each of their guests enabled through AI where Nimrat will be seen inviting each guest on behalf of the couple.

