JBL celebrates World Music Day with their latest campaign ‘Tune into your sound’

JBL has launched their latest campaign, ‘Tune Into Your Sound’, to celebrate the spirit of self-expression through music on account of World Music Day. The company has also unveiled its new Tune Series of True Wireless Headphones with the JBL Tune Buds and JBL Tune Beams.

Conceptualised and executed by Grapes, an integrated communications agency, the campaign has roped in singers Armaan Malik, Srushti Tawde and Monali Thakur. These artists have brought to life the spirited lyrics created by JBL, through different tunes and music genres in their individual styles.

Commenting on the campaign and the new Tune series, Akhil Sethi, head of Digital, JBL India said, “Through the social media campaign, we wanted to convey a simple message that no matter what genre you’re into, at the end of the day it all boils down to celebrating your love for music and celebrating every TUNE.”

Additionally, through the campaign, the JBL also invited music enthusiasts from across the country to share their unique renditions of the same on the occasion of World Music Day.

“Music has always been a universal language, but with the ‘Tune Into Your Sound’ campaign, we wanted to celebrate people’s artistic diversity while being a part of a thriving community. We believe that by conveying this message, we can foster a deeper appreciation for the power of music and the transformative experiences it can offer,” Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes added.

