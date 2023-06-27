scorecardresearch
Janasya ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador

The collection will feature a range of ensembles, including embroidered sarees, lehengas, indo-ethnic outfits, and sets

Written by BrandWagon Online
Janasya has launched its latest collection in collaboration with the actress
Janasya announced Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador. As per the company, Jansaya’s vision, style, and aesthetic align with her. Her charisma and personality strike a chord with the youth of India, which is the target audience for Janasya.

Through regional and national marketing and by onboarding Rashmika, Janasya aims to appeal to the young customer base in India by providing distinct and fashionable products at a reasonable cost.

“Together, we want to design a collection that is unparalleled and pushes the boundaries of modern fashion while capturing the spirit of Indian history,” Vinay Kanodia, co-founder, Janasya, said.

Janasya has launched its latest collection in collaboration with the actress. The collection promises fashion aficionados a distinctive and enthralling experience, symbolising the brand’s commitment to elegance, style, and innovation. The collection features a variety of exquisite garments, each skillfully produced with precision and finesse, inspired by the rich cultural heritage of India.

The collection will feature a range of ensembles, including embroidered sarees, lehengas, indo-ethnic outfits, and sets.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 11:02 IST

