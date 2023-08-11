Jailer marches past Ponniyin Selvan 2

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer saw a robust Day 1 collections of Rs 43.50 crore (all languages), overtaking Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 Rs 32-crore opening. PS2 is the top grossing Tamil film of 2023 till now.

The second biggest Tamil film of the year, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, had logged Rs 26.5 crore on day one of release, across India.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan remains the unchallenged leader of 2023 with the biggest Day 1 collection of Rs 57 crore.

As on Thursday, Rocky Aur Rani’s domestic box office collection stood at Rs 118 crore and worldwide at Rs 225 crore. Hollywood hit Oppenheimer is closing on its heels with Rs 117.9 crore in domestic box office.

Jailer released on Thursday across 3,000 screens in the country. “More than 2,000 shows are scheduled in PVR INOX theatres considering the diversified audiences it will attract due to its dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi,” says Gautam Dutta, co-CEO, PVR INOX.

The movie is being shown in 900 screens across Tamil Nadu and all the theatres in the state sport a festive look. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie had an overall 72% occupancy for the Tamil version. Theatres in Coimbatore and Pondicherry logged the highest occupancy levels at 98%. The key cities of Chennai, Salem, Trichi all had above 90% occupancy.

The Telugu language version logged an overall occupancy of 62%, with Kakinada showing the highest occupancy at 98.5%. In Mumbai, occupancy at theatres was at 31% and in NCR it was 29%.

