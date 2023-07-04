IVM Podcasts partners with SBI Life for ‘Apne Liye Apno Ke Liye’ podcast

India’s podcast network, IVM Podcasts has collaborated with SBI Life for a podcast, ‘Apne Liye Apno Ke Liye’. Podcaster and actor, Rohini Ramanathan has been brought on board to host the podcast.

As per the company, ‘Apne Liye Apno Ke Liye’ offers listeners an opportunity to explore the inspiring stories of individuals who have managed to excel in their respective careers while nurturing the dreams and aspirations of their families. The podcast features conversations with remarkable individuals who have struck an equilibrium between personal and professional success. With guests like financial expert like Pranjal Kamra, digital content creator Ramneek Singh, entrepreneur and social reformer Aditya Tiwari, founder of Slum Soccer Vijay Barse, actor Spruha Joshi, the show will bring forth a diverse range of accomplished individuals who have made a profound impact both in their careers and in the lives of their loved ones.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Doshi, head, IVM Podcasts- Pratilipi said “We have seen great demand for motivational podcasts that not only inspire but also actively contribute to personal growth. Our partnership with SBI Life aims to cater to individuals who actively seek content that elevates their lives. Through such collaborations, our objective is to create impactful content in the form of podcasts, enabling brands to effectively engage with their audiences by delivering relatable and engaging narratives.” IVM Podcasts has established a name for itself in the podcast market for its strong concept-driven podcast portfolio across comedy, motivational, entertainment, finance genres to name a few”.

Listeners can tune in to ‘Apne Liye Apno Ke Liye’ on SBI Life Insurance Youtube channel for the content.

