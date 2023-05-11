scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

ITV Q1 advertising revenue down 10%

For the first three months of the year, ITV said TAR fell 10%

Written by Reuters
ITV pointed to an improvement in the third quarter
ITV pointed to an improvement in the third quarter

British broadcaster ITV said a tough advertising market would continue in the April to June period as a lack of major events and economic uncertainty dampens company spend, hitting its shares.

The stock fell 5% in early deals on Thursday as the group behind UK hit shows like “Coronation Street” and “I’m a celebrity” issued a quarterly update.

Trading was in line, it said, but it guided to total advertising revenue (TAR) for the second quarter to be 12% lower, putting it behind current analyst forecasts.

Also Read

Companies are cutting their advertising budgets as persistently high inflation in Britain caps consumer spending, creating an outlook for advertising which the company called “challenging as expected”.

ITV pointed to an improvement in the third quarter, however, as the return of a popular reality show and a world sports event boosts ad spend again.

“We are looking forward to Q3 with Love Island and the Rugby World Cup set to draw large broadcast and streaming audiences,” the group said.

Citi analysts noted the worse than expected second quarter TAR but said “overall we expect a limited impact on full-year consensus estimates.”

Also Read

For the first three months of the year, ITV said TAR fell 10%, as expected, and added that its new streaming service ITVX was performing well.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 15:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market