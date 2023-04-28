ITC’s Sunfeast YiPPee! launches new brand campaign

ITC Sunfeast YiPPee!, has launched its new brand proposition ‘Why Just be Happy, When you can be YiPPee!’.

As per the company, the new communication campaign is aimed at showcasing the various ways in which the brand encourages or helps consumers become ‘full of life’, from enjoying a delicious bowl of noodles with friends and family to fuelling one’s creativity and productivity.

Speaking about the new thematic communication campaign, Kavita Chaturvedi, chief operating officer – snacks, noodles and pasta, ITC foods division said, “According to our consumer research, YiPPee! is seen as a brand that adds excitement and joy to people’s lives. Our new communication campaign aims to inspire one and all to live life to the fullest and embrace a fun and energetic spirit.”

Also Read TAM Sports: 18 new categories and 61 new products advertised on TV during the first 25 matches of TATA IPL 16

The campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

Additionally, the TVC features an upbeat soundtrack with teens, kids, and moms doing cool contemporary activities that make them feel full of life. From dancing and skateboarding to painting and creating video content together, the TVC showcases a range of activities that capture the essence of being young and carefree.

Speaking about the campaign, Tithi Ghosh, president, Ogilvy South said, “YiPPee! is a large and popular brand with a loyal franchise amongst kids, teenagers and mothers. It’s a brand that delivers both taste and joy in a meaningfully different way. The new campaign was conceived keeping in mind the X factor about Yippee! that consumers describe in unique ways.”

Also Read Canon adds EOS R5 C to its Netflix-approved range of cinema cameras

“Why Just be Happy, When you can be YiPPee! campaign perfectly encapsulates the energy and youthfulness the brand represents in our consumers lives. It showcases the exciting moments in their lives where Yippee! becomes integral. Through this campaign, we hope to excite youth to savour every second of life, just as they would savour each strand of our long, tasty, non sticky noodle,” Ghosh added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook