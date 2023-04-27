scorecardresearch
ITC’s B Natural launches tender coconut water

The aim is to make the coconut water easily accessible to every consumer in packaged format

Written by BrandWagon Online
As per the company, the product will be available across India in supermarkets, hypermarkets, or mini-markets and e-commerce channels.
B Natural, a juices and beverages brand of ITC, has introduced packaged tender coconut water across India.

Sharing views on the launch of this product, MSanjay Singal, chief operating officer, dairy and beverages, foods division, ITC said, “The packaged coconut water category has emerged as a promising segment in recent years driven by convenience and consistency vectors. In fact, industry research shows that there has been a 22% growth in the households consuming bottled coconut water in the last one year.”

According to information provided by the company, internet search trends show that in the last three years consumers are increasingly searching for drinks that aid hydration.

“Our expertise in the fruit beverage segment across sub categories, inspired us to foray in this exciting segment with the launch of B Natural Select Tender Coconut Water. Our aim is to make the nariyal pani easily accessible to every consumer in this packaged format while ensuring the retention of best quality and taste,” Singal added.

Additionally, the product will be available across India in supermarkets, hypermarkets, or mini-markets and e-commerce channels.

First published on: 27-04-2023 at 15:17 IST

Stock Market