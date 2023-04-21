ITC’s Aashirvaad introduces paper-based packaging on World Earth Day

Aashirvaad Organic Atta has introduced paper-based packaging on the occasion of World Earth Day.

The company believes that this initiative is in line with ITC’s Sustainability 2.0 vision which strives to strengthen their multi-dimensional efforts to combat climate change, enable the transition to a net zero economy, work towards ensuring water security for all, restore biodiversity through adoption of nature-based solutions, create an effective circular economy for post-consumer packaging waste and scale up programmes that support sustainable livelihoods.

Commenting on the initiative, Ganesh Sundararaman, SBU chief executive – staples, snacks and meals, ITC Ltd., “At ITC, sustainability has always been an integral part of our ethos of conducting business. We believe that we have to be not only agile, consumer focused and innovative, but also purpose-driven and responsibly competitive. This launch is a significant step towards our commitment to promote sustainable packaging.”

Additionally, the new packaging also includes a unique QR code to enhance sourcing traceability by entering a UID code mentioned at the back of the pack which enables consumers to trace the product to a group of farmers from whom the raw materials were sourced.

As per the company, the new paper-based pack will be available for purchase across select retail outlets and e-commerce platforms in Bangalore.

