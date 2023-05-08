scorecardresearch
ITC Nimyle launches campaign ‘Nimyle Farsh hai, Khushiyon Ka Farsh’

The campaign is conceptualized by Ogilvy and directed by Afshan Hussain Shaikh.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign will be aired in different languages across select states in India.
ITC Nimyle has launched the campaign ‘Nimyle Farsh hai, Khushiyon Ka Farsh’. With this launch, the company celebrates the joy and satisfaction of clean floors that can be a happy safe space for kids.

Commenting on the campaign, Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business division, ITC Limited said, “Floors are often playgrounds for many, especially for children. The expression of unbridled enthusiasm, happiness and energy is more often on floors in a protected home environment. To keep floors clean and safe is extremely important and Nimyle with the power of neem enables clean and hygienic floors for all.”

The campaign is conceptualized by Ogilvy and directed by Afshan Hussain Shaikh.

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India, said, “The floor beneath our feet is such a taken-for-granted space, which usually finds mention in this category of advertising only functionally. With Nimyle, being natural at root and warm as a brand, we laddered up this functionality of the safety of our clean floors, to the emotionality of what those clean, safe floors mean, especially for childhoods to flourish on them. We are happy with the way our film director, Afshan, has brought out this correlation between clean, safe floors being a part of healthy, wholesome childhoods.”

The film highlights the fact that children spend an ample amount of time indulging in activities on floors. In this film, the protagonist, a little child, and his passionate practice for his school play where he plays a frog is a reminder to keep floors safe with the power of Neem in Nimyle.

The film, which is produced by Good Morning Films, builds an instant emotional connect that transcends languages and boundaries. As per the company, it will be aired in different languages across select states in India.

First published on: 08-05-2023

