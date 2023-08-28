scorecardresearch
ITC Foods introduces Aashirvaad Mithaas to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

The company has also introduced hampers of B Natural’s, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy

Written by BrandWagon Online
To celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan, ITC Foods brands have introduced a specially crafted traditional Indian sweets and beverage range, called Aashirvaad Mithaas.

B Natural’s Festive Delight gift packs are an assortment of juices such as Alphonso, Mixed Fruit, among others. They will be available in four different packs – Grand Celebration Pack priced at Rs 430, Select Premium Pack priced at Rs 340 and Chhota Bheem Kids Pack priced at Rs 160 and Coconut Water Gift Pack priced at Rs 360.

Additionally, the Sunfeast Dark Fantasy hamper will also be available priced at Rs 260.

Moreover, assorted Pedas in two variants of Peda – Sahi Peda and Kesar Peda are also available.

As per the company, Aashirvaad Mithaas will be available for purchase on ITC Store and select stores in Delhi, NCR. While B Natural and Dark Fantasy will be available at retail outlets across Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 09:41 IST

