ITC Fiama unveils campaign featuring actress Sara Ali Khan

ITC Fiama has unveiled their ad campaign featuring actress Sara Ali Khan for the newly launched range of shower gels and perfume mists, Fiama Happy Naturals.

As per the company, with the launch of a new product line, it takes a step forward towards clean beauty with a nature inspired assortment of shower and post shower products.

Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business division, ITC Limited, says, “Skin often modulates emotions and Fiama leverages this insight to introduce Happy Naturals for Happy Skin. The range, crafted with natural origin content is a step forward to include clean beauty and provide consumers a conscious choice. Fiama Happy Naturals builds on the consumer need of feeling fresh for a longer period of time and leverages innovation to introduce layering of fragrances in shower and beyond to extend the fresh-from-the-shower scent and feel.”

The new range of perfume mists and shower gels crafted with the goodness of natural ingredients, not only evokes a fresh feel which continues to be layered in with the post-bath perfume mists but also enhances appeal for the conscious consumer.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy, India.

“I have had a fun-filled journey working with Fiama over the last four years, and shooting for this TVC was yet another memorable experience. Fragrances have the ability to alter our emotions and mood more than any other sensory experience. The Happy Naturals range is my go-to daily self-care ritual, which truly evokes the little surprises that nature has to offer,” Sara Ali Khan added.

