ITC Engage rolls out ‘Engage Suddenly’ campaign for its pocket perfumes range

ITC Engage has recently rolled out a new marketing campaign, Engage Suddenly, for its pocket perfumes range. The campaign aims to celebrate the spontaneous moments of playful chemistry amongst gen Z and the need to always be ready to Engage Suddenly.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the new Engage Pocket Perfumes TVC showcases a serendipitous yet instant connection between a young boy and girl. In a slice of life narrative, the film presents a sudden moment with an unconventional first-meet twist. Set in a youth hangout spot of an amusement park, Engage, presents a narrative based on this sudden attraction between young adults that many can identify with. The spontaneous moments of playful chemistry epitomise confidence to engage suddenly anytime, anywhere. Furthermore, the TVC directed by Vinil Mathew is complemented by a soulful romantic soundtrack, which accentuates the feel of the moment and relays beautifully the spontaneous moment of attraction between the two protagonists.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “Sudden moments of playful chemistry are what makes life beautiful and special. Engage pocket Perfumes’ latest campaign brings to bear these engaging moments that need one to be ready anytime, anywhere. Engage Pocket Perfumes encourage individuals to embrace spontaneity and celebrate the magic of unexpected sudden moments, with a fresh and fragrant spritz on-the-go!”

Also Read D2C men’s utility brand Arista Vault onboards Ishant Sharma as its brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook