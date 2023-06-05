scorecardresearch
ITC Engage launches new range of perfumes with Bag on Valve technology

As per the company, this offering embodies the fragrance of the future with an eco-friendly, technology enabled propellant

Written by BrandWagon Online
On World Environment Day, ITC Engage has launched Engage L’amante Luxury Perfume Sprays with Bag on Valve technology. As per the company, this new offering embodies the fragrance of the future with an eco-friendly, technology enabled propellant.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business division, ITC Limited, said, “Today, we bring a game-changing technology that supports a sustainable tomorrow and is a testament to ITC’s commitment on pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable olfactory experiences. The brand takes a conscious step towards making fragrances sustainable through the introduction of eco-friendly propellant in Engage L’amante Luxury Perfume Sprays.”

Additionally, the new launch champions the ethos of environment consciousness for today’s consumers. The newly launched range is based on Bag-On-Valve (Bov) technology. This BoV technology allows the fragrance to dispense, providing an olfactory experience.

The Engage L’amante Luxury Perfume Sprays consists of two fragrances– Engage L’amante Sunkissed and Engage L’amante Intensity. Moreover, customers can experience Engage L’amante Perfume Sprays by visiting EngageShop.in, ITC E-store and Nykaa.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 12:08 IST

