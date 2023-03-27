ITC Classmate launches TVC ‘Aapne Kahan Hook Kiya?’ for its new product ‘Classmate Hook’

ITC Classmate has recently launched a new ball pen called ‘Classmate Hook’ through a television commercial titled,‘Aapne Kahan Hook Kiya?’ (Hook it Anywhere). As per the company, the pen’s uniquely designed clip enables its users to hook it to any lanyard, pouch, zip, or loop. The company claims that it is one of the first brands in the country to launch a pen with this kind of design functionality.

The ‘Aapne Kahan Hook Kiya?’ (Hook it Anywhere) stems from the consumer insight of losing/misplacing pens frequently. Featuring school children, the TVC lays emphasis on the unique proposition of the ‘Classmate Hook’ Pen which can be carried with ease & can be found by the user when he needs it the most.

Speaking about the new product, Vikas Gupta, chief executive, Education and Stationary Products Business Division, ITC Limited, said, “ITC Classmate has been always committed to ensure consumer delight with its high-quality, innovative, and visually appealing products. Students are always on the lookout for tools which can make learning enjoyable while at the same time enhance their performance. Today’s generation is also in search of product propositions that position themselves as ‘smart and cool individuals’ among peers. ‘Classmate Hook’, a modern and trendy Ball Pen with a unique design functionality caters to this trend by adding to their style quotient and convenience, thereby becoming a smart choice for everyone.”

