ITC B Natural launches fruit beverage Fruits ‘N Bits

ITC’s B Natural juices and beverages has launched Fruits ‘N Bits, a fruit beverage infused with the goodness of real fruit chunks and seeds.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Singal, chief operating officer – dairy and beverages, ITC Ltd, said, “In line with B Natural’s ethos, we are happy to launch our new range of fruit beverages combined with the richness of real fruit chunks and seeds. We have always endeavoured to create world class products and with the new launch, we aim to provide our consumers with a superior range of fruit beverage experience”.

As per the company, the Fruits ‘N Bits is made with zero concentrates, no added preservatives, and fruit & seed inclusions. The company has recently also launched its tender coconut water.

Singhal added, ’At B Natural, we always take pride in the fact that our entire range is manufactured from Indian fruits, sourced entirely from our very own Indian farmers”.

