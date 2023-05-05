scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

ITC B Natural launches fruit beverage Fruits ‘N Bits

As per the company, the fruit beverage is made with zero concentrates and no added preservatives

Written by BrandWagon Online
The newly launched fruit beverage is named ‘Fruit ‘N Bits’
The newly launched fruit beverage is named ‘Fruit ‘N Bits’

ITC’s B Natural juices and beverages has launched Fruits ‘N Bits, a fruit beverage infused with the goodness of real fruit chunks and seeds. 

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Singal, chief operating officer – dairy and beverages, ITC Ltd, said, “In line with B Natural’s ethos, we are happy to launch our new range of fruit beverages combined with the richness of real fruit chunks and seeds.  We have always endeavoured to create world class products and with the new launch, we aim to provide our consumers with a superior range of fruit beverage experience”. 

As per the company, the Fruits ‘N Bits is made with zero concentrates, no added preservatives, and fruit & seed inclusions. The company has recently also launched its tender coconut water.

Also Read
Also Read

Singhal added, ’At B Natural, we always take pride in the fact that our entire range is manufactured from Indian fruits, sourced entirely from our very own Indian farmers”.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-05-2023 at 14:27 IST

Stock Market