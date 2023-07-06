iQOO launches campaign Sleepless Star featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan

iQOO has launched its latest digital campaign titled “Sleepless Star” featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan for its newly launched Neo 7 Pro smartphone.

The campaign conceptualised by iQOO and Schbang, reveals how the actor gives in to his temptation and starts using the phone, becoming completely captivated by its hi-tech features. As he immerses himself in the device, he discovers a new form of therapy known as “tech therapy.”

Speaking about the campaign, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India, said, “Being a young brand dedicated to meeting the needs of young India, we have consistently prioritised inventive marketing approaches that connect with our audience. The collaboration with Dulquer has effectively showcased the finest qualities of the Neo 7 Pro.”

The film’s narrative resonates with modern-day smartphone users, and it captures the blend of technology and human emotions. Additionally, the film will be promoted across multiple social and digital platforms.

“As a technology geek and an avid gamer, I have always been on the look-out for powerful devices that help perform better. I am looking forward to collaborating with iQOO. With devices like these, I am sure iQOO will soon woo many more consumers who are looking for performance like me and disrupt the smartphone space,” Dulquer Salmaan added.

