IPLIX Media launches IPLIX Business Division; envisions building creator-led unicorns in the country

IPLIX Media, an Influencer Marketing and Talent Management agency, recently announced the launch of its creator economy startup incubator – IBD (IPLIX Business Division). As per the company, in the initial phase, IBD will unveil two verticals, namely Creator-led vertical and IBD Early-stage. The Creator-led vertical will create a new model for content creators to launch their businesses. On the other end, the second vertical- IBD Early-stage, will give mentorship to early-stage startups in sustaining and scaling their ventures.

According to a recent report by Kalaari Capital out of 8 crore creators in the country, only 1.5 lakh are able to effectively monetize their services. Through the launch, IBD aims to bridge that need gap and create unique monetization opportunities for creators across the nation.

The Creator-Led vertical will provide content creators an infrastructure to build their own D2C brands. In the first phase, the vertical will closely work with a plethora of content creators in market research, finding the right product-market fit and building the vision, the company stated. Once the product is up and running, it will support creators in designing the sales funnel, marketing and hiring as well. The vertical’s long-term vision is to build creator-led unicorns in the country.

IPLIX Media works with content creators including the likes of Thugesh, Neha Doodles, Saloni Gaur, Dharna Durga, Ritvi Shah, MSK. In the first year of IBD, the agency will be exploring potential partnerships within its roster in the near future. This opportunity will be available to creators beyond the IPLIX roster as well, the company informed.

IBD Early-stage vertical will support startups in the early stages that are solving unique problems or serving the underserved markets. According to the company, in the first cohort, IBD Early-stage will invite applications from across India, out of which, upto 5 ventures will be shortlisted and provided in-depth mentoring. It is believed that IPLIX Media, since its inception has closely worked with more than 400 brands and venture capitals including the likes of MamaEarth, V3 Ventures, Skillshare and Audi. It will tap into its vast and diverse network to provide the startups a unique opportunity to connect and learn from leading entrepreneurs, VCs and angels across the Indian startup ecosystem.

IBD will help these early-stage startups grow from 0-30 crores in the first year of its inception, the company stated.

Speaking on the launch, Neel Gogia, co-founder, IPLIX Business Division said, “Content creators have been passionate about the D2C space for a long time. However, they did not have the proper knowledge or infrastructure to take this forward. Hence, we decided to launch this division. As a part of this division, we’ll be helping creators with the A-Z of building a D2C brand, from finding product market fit, making the sales funnel, building a marketing engine to securing the funding. We are excited to have the first-mover advantage to build something of this magnitude. Without a shadow of a doubt, this will be a game changer for India’s creator economy. “

“I believe that contentpreneurship is the future of the creator economy. It will not only help creators in diversifying their revenue opportunities but make them self-sustaining for the years to come. The shelf life of a content creator is limited, and if they don’t innovate themselves chances are that they will become irrelevant in the years to come as any creator, no matter how exceptional their content is, cannot be at the peak during their entire content creation lifespan. Hence, they need to be on the lookout for opportunities that help them sustain themselves in the longer run. With the launch of IPLIX Business Division, we aim to create new revenue sources for creators and provide them a runway to launch their brands and take the entrepreneurial plunge.” said Jag Chima, co-founder, IPLIX Business Division

