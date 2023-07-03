Investment app Deciml rolls out campaign to spread awareness on the concept of round-up investment

Deciml, a new-age spare change investment app for young Indians, recently rolled out a marketing campaign featuring social media influencers including Zakir Khan, Suhani Shah, Ranveer Allahbadia, Bhuvan Bam and others, aimed at spreading awareness about Deciml and the concept of round-up investing. Interestingly, influencers featured in the campaign are also investors in the company.

The campaign, conceptualised by Bare Bones Collective consists of hysterical videos encapsulating on how the entertainers, who were approached to join as influencers, decided to invest in the brand instead. In fact, as is displayed in the teaser, Zakir Khan is so impressed by the brand’s offerings that he decided to coin the term ‘Influester’ to explain his position in the company. Following its successful association with Zakir Khan, the brand came up with different videos with other influencers including Bhuvan Bam, Ranveer Allahbadia, Suhani Shah.

Speaking on the campaing, Satyajeet Kunjeer, CEO and founder of Deciml, said, “I’m deeply appreciative of the efforts put forth by the team, and extremely grateful to the Influesters for being so actively involved despite their tight schedules. The success of this campaign would not have been possible without every associated person going above and beyond. As a team, we’re proud of what we’ve achieved and excited about all the great things to come.”

As per the company, the campaign garnered a reach of 12.80 million over 5 days and an engagement of 1.4 million. The company also witnessed growth in activation rates by 2x and a decline in user acquisition cost by 66%.

Also Read Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches investor education campaign on Multi Asset Allocation Fund

“Deciml came to us with the brief of crafting a creator-led campaign. When they told us that these creators are already stakeholders in the company, we realised that our communication lay in the product truth itself – an app so good, that you can’t help but become a part of its growth story. And thus, The influester campaign was born,” Girish Narayandass, co-founder of Bare Bones Collective added.

Furthermore, the company aims to remain committed to working in tandem with industry and user expectations to continue adding value to the ever-evolving investing ecosystem and making it less daunting, and more accessible for young Indians.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook