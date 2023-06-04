Introducing green revolution with loyalty programs that inspire change

By Abhinav Jain

A world where leaders rise, not just through political prowess, but by their unwavering commitment to protecting the very air we breathe. When PM Narendra Modi proclaimed, ‘Paris or No Paris,’ India stood firm in its dedication to safeguarding our climate, and the entire world clapped. At that moment, a spark of hope ignited, kindling a sustainability revolution in every industry, and corner of India.

For six years and counting, businesses of all sizes across India have embarked on a quest to embrace eco-friendliness and sustainability in every aspect of their operations. From manufacturing giants to local enterprises, the drive to be environmentally responsible has permeated every business process. Even at the recent G7 summit at Hiroshima, Japan, our Prime Minister had worn a jacket made from recycled plastic converted into yarn and gave a bold statement to the world on environmental sustainability. But the transformation doesn’t stop there; even loyalty programs, those sales and distribution-driven initiatives, are being seen through the lens of sustainability.

The world of loyalty programs and B2B channel partner engagements in India is a thriving rupees twenty thousand crore industry, and is projected to skyrocket to eighty thousand crores by 2030. Leaders running loyalty programs in the corporates are the custodians of this change by exploring new avenues to transform brands’ B2B channel engagements, loyalty, and events into vibrant, green ecosystems.

Being a part of the B2B channel intelligence and engagement ecosystem, I’ve had the privilege of closely observing loyalty programs and their movement towards green loyalty initiatives.

Unraveling the mystique: the power of loyalty programs

Imagine a tapestry woven with threads of loyalty, rewards, and lasting partnerships. Loyalty programs can reward and incentivise unwavering devotion from customers, channel partners, and even those unsung heroes, the nano influencers. Whether it’s a paint company nurturing relationships with painters or brands fostering connections with their beloved customers, B2B and B2C loyalty programs are built upon a foundation of trust, longevity, and mutual benefit.

But what sets these loyalty programs apart? In the realm of B2B, the focus is not just on offering run-of-the-mill rewards; it’s about elevating the client’s business to new heights. Imagine tailored support services that help clients enhance their operations, streamline processes, and unlock unparalleled efficiency. Picture exclusive experiences crafted solely for these B2B champions, granting them access to events, conferences, and networking opportunities that fuel their aspirations.

On the flip side, B2C loyalty programs weave their magic through discounts and captivating promotional campaigns, reeling in customers and ensuring their return like a mighty river flowing through the valleys of consumer loyalty.

Unlocking the power of green: loyalty program transformation

The rise of green royalty initiatives has been steady and is on pace to be the flagbearer and benchmark for any loyalty initiatives in the future. These initiatives, shrouded in eco-friendliness and sustainability, go beyond the mere act of rewarding loyalty. They become catalysts for change, guiding customers toward making environmentally conscious choices and protecting our beloved planet.

So, how do these green loyalty programs actually function? Imagine customers being rewarded not just for their loyalty but for their noble eco-friendly actions. Recycling becomes an act of heroism, reducing energy consumption as an art form and embracing public transportation as a badge of honor. With each sustainable choice, customers get recognition and awards, incorporating positive habit formation and change. Additionally, the curation of rewards in these programs are also tailored to promote sustainability and green initiatives.

Green purchasing incentives beckon customers towards eco-friendly alternatives, offering loyalty points and discounts as a token of appreciation for choosing the path of environmental responsibility. With each purchase, they take a step towards a greener world, transforming consumption habits into beacons of conscious living. These loyalty programs allow consumers to offset their carbon emissions while also instilling them with pride, knowing that their actions contribute to a healthier planet.

Education and engagement are the two pillars contributing to the success of green loyalty programs. The customers get an unlimited supply of resources, tips and knowledge. At the same times, eco-friendly brands also are able to capture the mind share of consumers with their offerings being sought after options to be given as reward offerings.

These programs also offer contributory options where reward points can be exchanged for donations to support environmental initiatives and non-profits.

A symphony of transformation: embracing the green path

First, evaluate your sustainability goals and objectives which resonate with your brand’s core. Introduce eco-friendly rewards, products and experiences which reflect your brand and also give a sense of fulfilment and joy to consumers. Empower and educate your consumer to have a sense of purpose and inspire energy efficient practices.

Measure your impact and Implement tracking mechanisms that gauge the environmental footprint of your loyalty program. Measure waste reduction, energy savings, carbon emissions offset, and customer engagement with sustainable actions Use these metrics towards course correction and enhancement.

Lastly, brands need to leverage the power of digital. In this digital age, where connections transcend physical boundaries, embrace a digital-first approach to events. By embracing digital technology, events can become immersive, accessible, and sustainable platforms that connect individuals worldwide and foster meaningful connections and collaborations.

In the era of sustainability, the future of green loyalty programs holds great promise. Businesses stand to gain customer engagement and brand recognition by simply integrating loyalty with environmental responsibility.

The author is co-founder and CEO of Almond Solutions.

