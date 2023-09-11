When corporations market their products and services in a new category, the tendency is to focus on performance attributes, such as price and features,

sidestepping larger initiatives to promote the overall company brand. This is crucial to shake up the status quo and capture the attention of early adopters. The positive word-of-mouth from these early customers accelerate product adoption.

But when you have 70% of the market under your belt with about a lakh of your offerings on the road, it’s time to step on the gas, talk about how your brand is different and wrest the initiative from competition.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors that oversees the electric vehicle (EV) business, has rebranded itself Tata.ev to solidify the corporate brand and help “accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions”. The new brand identity highlights the “ev” portion with a dot and a circle. This rebranding was first introduced with the Tiago EV model, which prominently features the “.ev” emblem on its body. The Tata.ev brand will exclusively cover “passenger” EVs and will not include the company’s line of “commercial” EVs.

Says Rahul Mishra, partner, Kearney, “A separate brand gives you a lot more independence to experiment, try out things, fail and improve, and do it independently without creating exposure to the other businesses. It also ends up making the whole EV business much more mainstream.”

TPEM’s initiative comes at a time when India’s EV sector is looking to cruise into the fast lane, propelled by government support, escalating fuel costs, pioneering startups and substantial investments.

The 2023 Economic Survey says the domestic EV market is likely to cross one crore units in annual sales by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 49% between 2022 and 2030 (total EV sales in India stood at around 10 lakh units in 2022).

The company is working to put in place a new experience across the buying process, the ownership process, and after-sales.

“As the EV offering grows spurred on by surging consumer demand and a robust, thriving product line-up, customers expect a unique experience across all touchpoints, from the brand to the product and its ownership cycle,” says Vivek Srivatsa, head, marketing, sales and service strategy, TPEM.

Developed with Landor & Fitch, the new identity has placed sustainability at the core. Srivatsa says the brand design will slowly start permeating across retail and the company has set new guidelines for advertising — such as reducing ink usage in print collateral.

Deepali Shetty, co-founder, narrative, says such consistent messaging will definitely help consumers recall the company’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

“One way to make EVs more accessible would be to partner with services such as ride-sharing so people get to experience the technology on offer. Good customer service and timely assistance will also aid in more people trying out EVs,” says Shetty.

