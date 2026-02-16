As India’s spirits market leans towards the premium end, new players are betting on quality, provenance and experience to make a mark. In this interview, Debashish Shyam, co-founder & director, Ardent Alcobev, and Kevin Pietersen, strategic investor & brand ambassador, tell Mitali how their growing portfolio aims to live up to the consumer’s evolving taste. Edited excerpts.

How do you assess the potential of India so far as premium spirits are concerned?

Pietersen: What stood out when we were shaping Dram Bell was how quickly Indian consumers are moving toward premium experiences, particularly in whisky. India already has one of the world’s largest whisky-drinking populations, and now there’s a visible shift toward quality, storytelling and global standards. That combination of scale, aspiration and evolving taste makes India incredibly exciting.

ALSO READ The Nike-Nykaa arrangement is a reminder for global brands that India needs its own playbook

Do you see India creating globally recognised spirits categories, as did Japan with whisky or Mexico with tequila?

Pietersen: Those success stories began with intent, quality control and pride in craftsmanship. India already has the consumer base, heritage and the appetite to do something similar. As premiumisation continues and more brands prioritise authenticity over volume, India has the potential to create spirits that earn global respect.

What opportunity are you addressing with Gin Soak and Glacir Vodka?

Shyam: Dram Bell laid the foundation for our premium philosophy. With Gin Soak and Glacir Vodka, we’re extending that philosophy across categories. Bringing bottled-in-origin Russian vodka and gin allows us to offer a diversified portfolio suited to different occasions and consumption styles.

ALSO READ AI infra startup Neysa gets fresh investment from Blackstone, TVS Capital and 3 key investors to scale up capacity

You are targeting Rs 35 crore in revenue and a 1% share of the imported whisky segment in FY26? What sort of innovation will help you get there?

Shyam: Premiumisation is about the entire experience, not just what’s inside the bottle. From provenance and packaging to how and where the spirit is consumed, we aim to build brands that feel aspirational yet approachable. Innovation, for us, means creating relevance across occasions while staying true to quality.

ALSO READ

This question is for Mr Pietersen. How has cricket influenced the way you evaluate a business opportunity?

Pietersen: My move from professional sport into investing and brand building has been organic. Cricket taught me discipline, preparation and the value of long-term commitment. You don’t win matches overnight, and you don’t build brands overnight either. I didn’t want to just be the face of a brand; I wanted to be involved as an investor because that brings accountability and intent. In sport, you’re judged on performance, consistency and character, and those same principles guide how I look at businesses. I focus on authenticity, quality and people who are willing to put in the hard work behind the scenes.