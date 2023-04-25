Interbrand creates special logo unit and launches ‘Arenas’

Interbrand on Tuesday unveiled a special logo unit to mark the completion of 10 years in India. The theme for the year is ‘Change Creators,’ which reflects Interbrand’s belief that while it is good for brands to adapt to change, it is always better to create it.

Also Read BrandWagon Explained: Breaking the DTC myth

Talking about business growth, Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India and south Asia, said “A decade back we began with a very clear purpose. To elevate the Indian brands to global benchmarks. This was necessary not only to make them better placed for the global markets Indian brands wanted to play in, but even more critically to safeguard their own domestic territories from the influx of global brands in their backyard.”

Interbrand has been behind the work done for Jio, Godrej, Britannia, Infosys, Mahindra, Nerolac, and Ashok Leyland to name a few. Recently, it has added Truecaller, Switch Mobility, and VIDA.

The agency unveiled a new concept called ‘Arenas’, which offers perspective on ‘categories’ and the landscape. Interbrand’s ‘Arena-Thinking’ recognizes that competition can come from any category that can address the same customer needs. This approach focusses on human needs – to play, move, connect, express, thrive, dwell (Interbrand’s Arenas)– and explore the battles at the edge of culture, business, and innovation.

“One of the verticals naturally emerging for us on the back of our series of projects including the branding of new teams in the IPL’S Capital’s franchise and rebranding Rajasthan Royals, is ‘sports branding.’ This is also a vertical well supported by our global experience including the rebrand of Juventus,” Ashish added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook