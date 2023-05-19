Integral Ad Science earns MRC accreditation for CTV viewable impressions

Integral Ad Science has today announced that it has received accreditation for connected television (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). IAS claims to be the only company to date to have earned MRC accreditation for viewability in CTV. IAS has also received MRC accreditation for CTV-rendered impressions.

As per the company, accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only).

Commenting on the announcement, Kevin Alvero, chief compliance officer,IAS said, “Today’s announcement of the industry’s first CTV viewability accreditation further solidifies IAS’s leadership in the Connected TV space. MRC accreditation represents the pinnacle of quality and transparency in digital media measurement.”

Also Read Ad tech platform IAS enhances partnership with YouTube to provide brand safety to advertisers

IAS achieved these accreditations by undergoing a rigorous audit conducted by an independent CPA firm engaged by the MRC, which included tests across apps and device combinations to ensure its measurement of CTV video ads meets the MRC’s standards for viewable impressions.

“The accreditation of IAS’s measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and viewability metrics in CTV environments is a significant step in bringing transparency to marketers and publishers in this rapidly expanding space,” George W. Ivie, executive director and CEO, MRC added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook