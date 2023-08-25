scorecardresearch
InsuranceDekho aims to make insurance accessible to MSME

InsuranceDekho has also expanded its capabilities to cater to the insurance requirements of large corporate clients

Written by BrandWagon Online
The expansion has strengthened its presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities
InsuranceDekho, an insurance aggregator, has aimed to make insurance accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the country as part of its mission for the current financial year. According to the company, the expansion has strengthened its presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Ankit Agrawal, CEO, InsuranceDekho, said, “We have witnessed significant growth in our MSME insurance business. With this growth trajectory, we hope to achieve our goal of ensuring every MSME in India. InsuranceDekho remains committed to serving the evolving needs of MSMEs, contributing to their success, and fostering a culture of protection and growth within the sector. We are confident that our MSME insurance offerings, coupled with the development of the learning center, will continue to empower businesses and strengthen their ability to navigate the complexities of business risk management effectively.”

Moreover, the company has launched a service manned by MSME insurance product experts who address queries ranging from policy coverage to eligibility to claims documentation requirements. The hotline includes a claims helpdesk to expedite settlement of MSME claims.

The initiative will provide multilingual product knowledge material that will assist clients and partners with access to resources, industry insights, and an understanding of the different types of MSME insurance products.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 15:47 IST

