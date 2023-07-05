Instoried, AI-based content analysis has announced the launch of, Cathie.ai- an AI-based video generation and analysis tool. With Cathie, users can analyse existing videos and quickly generate videos using text prompts.

Cathie’s video generation tool lets users create quick videos based on text input. In a feature akin to ChatGPT, the tool automatically analyses the text input provided to create seamless high-quality videos based on the content. As per the company, Cathie’s tool is ideal for digital marketers, content creators, and educators in creating impactful short videos driven by narrative.

Cathie’s video analysis tool lets users automatically tag animals, people, objects, and brands in lengthy videos. The tool has several key benefits and uses in Surveillance, News, Broadcasting, Sports Broadcasting, Nature and Wildlife Filmography, etc., where users can quickly identify key moments and package them together within seconds.

The tool uses cutting-edge technology that combines the power of artificial intelligence and video production to create videos for businesses and individuals alike. The ChatGPT-like platform creates videos that are accessible and affordable. Additionally, the platform unlocks the full potential of Zoom, Teams and Webinar recordings by extracting short, branded video snippets that are perfect for sharing on social media.

Speaking on the launch, Sharmin Ali, founder, Instoried, said, “At Instoried we are always looking at creating next-gen tools that will help businesses and individuals put out more meaningful, impactful and emotionally intelligent content. We are happy to announce that Cathie is the world’s first Ai-based tool that enables video generation and analysis on the go. It has already started getting massive attention from all genres of users.”

Moreover, 85% of videos on social media are watched on mute. Cathie also adds captions to videos. Written scripts can be turned into sales videos in just minutes complete with stock footage, music and voiceovers. Videos can also be added to blogs to enable search engine rankings to soar, the company added.

