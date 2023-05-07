Insights for mobile marketers: IPL 2023

By April Tayson

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a T20 cricket league that has evolved into a cultural phenomenon that brings people together worldwide. The 16th edition of IPL started on March 31, 2023, and will continue until the end of May. According to Google’s Year in Search Report 2020, the most searched term in India was ‘Indian Premier League.’ JioCinema reported over 1.47 billion video views during the opening weekend of IPL 2023. A study revealed that 61% of IPL viewers watch matches on their smartphones, and 70% check their phones regularly for match updates, food delivery, online discussions, and search for IPL product promotions. This year, IPL is expected to have an engaged audience of approximately 550 million, presenting significant opportunities for mobile app marketers. Additionally, digital ad revenue for the IPL is expected to reach INR 20 billion, a 33% increase compared to last year’s digital ad revenue.

Mobile app usage during IPL has continued to grow year-over-year. By understanding consumer habits and targeting the right audience, mobile marketers can make the most of the IPL in 2023 and drive higher revenue. Overall, installs and sessions increased for streaming, food delivery, sports betting, and e-commerce apps.

Indian users spend more time on streaming apps during the IPL, with the session length averaging 16.53 minutes in Q1 but increasing to 19.11 minutes on the day of the first match. Session length gradually increased over the first 14 days of cricket matches, averaging 37.34 minutes. Adjust recorded the highest session length of 40.88 minutes on April 9 during the matches between Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

During the first 14 days of the 2023 IPL season, food delivery apps saw a surge in popularity among Indian cricket fans, with installs and sessions increasing by 112% and 54%, respectively, compared to the same period in IPL 2022. Users were highly engaged in-app, with the average session length increasing from 9.77 minutes in IPL 2022 to 11.49 minutes in 2023 during the season’s first two weeks.

Sports betting apps have experienced significant growth during the IPL season. During the first 14 days, installs and sessions were 61% and 60% higher than the Q1 2023 average. In addition to placing bets, IPL fans played sports games on mobile devices. While the average installs of sports games during the first 14 days of the season were 11% higher than the Q1 2023 average, sessions increased by 8%. Cricket enthusiasts also used sports news apps to keep track of scores and match highlights. Sessions for sports news apps in the first 14 days of IPL 2023 surged by 9% compared to 2022.

The popularity of IPL has led to an increase in online shopping, with fans likely searching for team merchandise and cricket gear. E-commerce apps have taken advantage of this trend, making it easier for fans to purchase products online. Sponsorships have also created a strong connection with the sport. The data indicates that during the first 14 days of this season, installs increased by 38% compared to the Q1 2023 average, and sessions surged by 56%.

Overall, the data suggest that IPL 2023 is an excellent opportunity for mobile app marketers to reach a highly engaged audience and maximize ROI.

The author of this article is the regional VP INSEAU of Adjust

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook