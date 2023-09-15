scorecardresearch
InMobi partners with Ad Net Zero; aims to accelerate sustainable advertising practices

The partnership highlights InMobi’s dedication to sustainability and aligns with Ad Net Zero’s goal to transform the advertising industry through decarbonisation activities

Written by BrandWagon Online
InMobi’s partnership with Ad Net Zero follows its global sustainability commitment to Science-based targets initiatives
InMobi has announced its partnership with Ad Net Zero with an aim to accelerate the decarbonisation of the advertising industry. As per the company, the partnership highlights InMobi’s dedication to sustainability and aligns with Ad Net Zero’s goal to transform the advertising industry through decarbonisation activities encompassing ad production, distribution and publication.

By joining forces with Ad Net Zero, InMobi embarks on a journey to align with the organisation’s five-step plan, designed to minimise the carbon footprint of advertising. The five-step plan includes reducing emissions from advertising business operations, decreasing emissions stemming from advertising production, diminishing emissions from media planning and buying, reducing advertising emissions from awards and events, and harnessing advertising potential to drive behavioural change.

Talking about the partnership, Kunal Nagpal, chief business officer, InMobi, said, “InMobi’s partnership with Ad Net Zero symbolises our dedication to ushering in a more sustainable era for the advertising industry. We are proud to stand alongside fellow tech companies and agencies, united in the pursuit of a greener, more responsible future. By fully embracing Ad Net Zero’s comprehensive plan, we are steadfast in our commitment to minimising our environmental impact while advancing the power of advertising.”

Moreover, InMobi’s partnership with Ad Net Zero follows its global sustainability commitment to science-based targets initiatives (SBTi), where InMobi is undergoing a 24-month goal validation process.

“Ad Net Zero is happy to work with InMobi as they support more sustainable advertising solutions, contributing to our collective global impact. InMobi’s commitment is another significant step toward an eco-friendly future for the industry,” John Osborn, director, Ad Net Zero, added.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 12:31 IST

